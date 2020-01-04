CAT result 2019 declared: IIM releases score card at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to download

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) released the computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) score card for 2019 on Saturday. Students can check the CAT score card 2019 on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

IIMs conducted the CAT 2019 examination on November 24 in two sessions. The candidates may also receive a text intimating them of the result. "The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2020. The CAT 2019 score is valid only till December 31, 2020 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2019 scorecards will be entertained," reads a notification available on the official site.

Here's how to download score card for CAT 2019 score card:

Log in to the official website iimcat.ac.in

Enter the username and password

Once logged in, click on the download result/scorecard link

Take a printout for future reference once you receive the scores

Around 2 lakh students appeared for the CAT 2019 exams. Students who pass the written exam will be called for an interview round.

Last year the results of CAT exams were announced on January 5 and the same was expected for this year too.

Also read: Ringing in 2020: Upcoming reforms in Indian education sector