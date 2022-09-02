CBI arrests TMC's Raju Sahani in chit fund scam case, recovers Rs 80 lakh in cash

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Halisahar Municipality Chairman Raju Sahani in connection with a chit fund scam case, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The central probe agency recovered Rs 80 lakh in cash and documents of properties worth Rs 2.75 crore, the news agency reported citing sources.

The agency had registered a case in 2018 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Last month Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee were sent to judicial custody till August 18 in connection with Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the money trail in the School Service Commission appointments scam.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been in ED remand since their arrest on July 23 in connection with the agency's investigation into the alleged money trail involved in illegal appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government sponsored and aided schools.

The ED had claimed that out of the 15 days that Chatterjee has been in its custody, at least two days were wasted owing to his admission to the state-run SSKM hospital here.

(More details to follow)

