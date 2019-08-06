CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2020 rough date sheet released; check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has prepared a basic date sheet for the CBSE 10th and 12 board exams and released the important dates for class 10 and class 12 board exams to be held in 2020. After the 2019 session, the board is all set for the next academic session for 2020 and has started preparations for the upcoming board examinations. For the 2020 session, CBSE has come up with new amendments.

As per the basic date sheet of the board for the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has rescheduled the practical examinations for CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 in December 2019 and the main examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 15, 2020.

This is for the first time in 2019 that CBSE has commenced the examinations from February 15. CBSE board had revised the exam dates last year and shifted the commencement date for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination from March to February.

The datesheet would be prepared on the basis of the number of the students appearing for the examinations. Exams for the subject with the highest number of students allotted will be conducted first.

CBSE will be conducting the main exams first, followed by the vocational ones. Last year the board had first started with the vocational subjects.

Although no official confirmation has been made by CBSE so far, the date sheet for the CBSE class 10, 12 is likely to be released by November 2019.

CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2020 will be available on its official website- cbse.nic.in.

Important dates

CBSE 10th and 12th Practical examinations: December 2019

CBSE 10th and 12th Main examinations: February 15, 2020

CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2020: November 2019

