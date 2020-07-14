CBSE Board 10th results to be declared tomorrow at 10 am

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th results 2020 will be declared on Wednesday at 10 am. The results will be announced on the official CBSE websites - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The news was confirmed by the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Twitter.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

The students can access their results via Digilocker App, UMANG App and IVRS telephone line in case the website crashes. Students can access documents such as pass certificate, migration certificate and marksheets via 'Parinam Manjusha', integrated with Digilocker. The Digilocker app is available on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store.

How to download marksheet via Digilocker App

Step 1: Download the DIgilocker App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Step 2: Enter the mobile number registered with CBSE

Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Step 4: After this, enter the security PIN,i.e., the last six digits of your CBSE Roll Number

Step 5: Students can now view their marksheets on Digilocker

How to download CBSE Class 10 Marksheet using UMANG App

Step 1: Create an account by registering mobile number

Step 2: Log in

Step 3: Click on the tab reading 'Class 10 marksheet'

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as admit card ID, CBSE board roll number and date of birth

The students are advised to keep checking the official CBSE website as well as the CBSE twitter handle for latest updates on Class 10 results. It is likely that the board will not announce the merit list for Class 10 students as they have been marked on the basis of the exams attempted and their performance in internal assessments.