CBSE 12th result 2020 declared: How to check, download CBSE 12th digital marksheet?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced Class 12 board exam results. CBSE recorded an increase of 5.38 per cent in pass percentage in class 12 exams this year.

CBSE students will have to download their results via DigiLocker and Umang applications. The Board, on Friday, sent out text messages to students urging them to download any of the two apps to access their results.

Also read: CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Check at cbseresults.nic.in, overall pass percentage, and much more DigiLocker, as the name suggests, is a digital locker for issuance and verification of documents and certificates. The app is linked to both Aadhaar card and cellphone numbers. The app is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative. UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is an e-governance platform that is also developed by MeitY and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive mobile governance in India.

CBSE will provide digital academic documents of Class 10th and 12th students like marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate through its own academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha', which is integrated with DigiLocker.

CBSE 2020 Class X and XII Digital Marksheets and Certificates coming soon in DigiLocker. Certificates in DigiLocker are legally valid under Information Technology Act, 2000.

1. Download the app from Google Play Store or App Store

2. Enter your registered mobile number, which is the same as you provided to CBSE prior to sitting for the examination.

3. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number. Insert that to OTP to log in to your DigiLocker account.

3. After that, you will be asked for a security pin--the last six digits of your CBSE roll number.

4. Once you insert the security pin, you will get access to your account.

5. Students can now view their results on DigiLocker, and can also download it.

How to download CBSE marksheet using UMANG app:

1. Create an account by registering with your mobile number.

2. Log in

3. Click on Class 10, Class 12 marksheet tab

4. Fill your credentials: admit card ID, CBSE board roll number, and date of birth.

This year, the CBSE has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects. Trivandrum region records highest pass percentage at 97.67, Patna region records lowest pass percentage at 74.57.