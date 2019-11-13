CBSE Board Exam 2020: Marks structure released for Class 10, Class 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the marks structure for class 10 and class 12. Total marks will be divided between theory and practical /project /internal assessment.

As per the CBSE board guidelines, students of class 12th have to obtain at least 33% marks in theory and 33% marks in Practical/Project/ Internal Assessment in addition to 33% marks in aggregate in each subject.

According to the pass criteria of class 10th, students have to acquire overall 33% marks in all the subjects, both theory and practical/ internal assessment taken altogether to pass the exam.

The Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment will be conducted by schools and the same will be examined by an External Examiner appointed by the CBSE Board.

For subject NCC (National Cadet Corps), the practical exam of class 12th will be conducted by the examiner appointed by the Directorate of NCC, while for class 10th, as there will be an internal assessment, no external examination will be conducted by CBSE.

Schools will upload the marks on the official website of the CBSE after Practical, Project/ Internal Assessment components for Class 10 and Class 12 (as applicable).