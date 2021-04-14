CBSE Board Exam 2021: Demand to cancel Class 10, 12 exams grows louder; students start meme fest

With the surge in coronavirus cases sweeping India, and many states imposing fresh curbs, demands for cancelling CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams have also grown louder. Students have been protesting against offline exams, urging authorities to address their concerns. Taking to social media platforms, students have argued that they too are at risk of getting infected with Covid-19. Many also argued that if classes could be held online, so can examinations.
Students are using the hashtag #cancelboardexams2021 to express their views on the matter.
Meanwhile, both the Education Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials are reportedly discussing if the board exams should be deferred since the cases are rising exponentially.
Since the final call on board exam is yet to be decided, some students have put forward their views with funny memes and jokes.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, actor Sonu Sood and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also appealed to the Centre to cancel board exams in order to prevent large-scale spread of coronavirus.
According to the latest date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7, and Class 12 between May 4 and June 15.
