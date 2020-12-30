CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 date to be announced on Dec 31

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will announce the dates of CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Examination on December 31, 2020 at 6 pm. This information was given by the minister on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Dear students & parents! I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31. Stay tuned," he said in a tweet.

Earlier during virtual interaction with teachers, Pokhriyal had informed that CBSE is making necessary preparations for conducting the 2021 board examinations after taking into consideration the suggestions given by students, teachers and parents on the same.

The exam date sheet for the CBSE 10th and 12th is expected to be available for download on the official website of CBSE cbse.nic.in from December 31, 2021 onwards, following the announcement by the education minister.

On December 22, the minister had announced the postponement of the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 in a webinar with teachers across the country. While he had not mentioned anything about the dates of the exam, he did specify that the exams will be held offline, after February 2021.

Many students nationwide had requested CBSE as well as the Education Minister to reduce the syllabus as a one-time measure due to the pandemic situation. In a webinar conducted with students earlier on December 10, Nishank had clarified that the exams will not be cancelled, but "if the pandemic situation does not improve, then students would be given more time."

