CBSE class 10, 12 Term II Exam 2022 sample papers released, check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has posted the CBSE Term II exam 2022 sample papers on its official website on Friday evening. The exam conducting body has released the CBSE Term II exam 2022 sample papers for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Students can download the CBSE sample question papers through the official website of CBSE Academic: cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE Term II 2022 sample question papers have been made available for all subjects for both Class 10 and Class 12 students so that they can brush up on their CBSE Term II syllabus before the CBSE Term II Exams. The CBSE sample question papers cover chapters and units that were covered in Term II.

Students who are going to appear for the Term II exams can follow these easy steps to download the CBSE Term II 2022 samples papers.

CBSE Term II Exam 2022: Follow these steps to download sample papers:-

Go to the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link which says CBSE Term 2 sample question paper A new PDF file will open in a new tab, from here CBSE students can get Term II sample paper links for both Class 10 and Class 12 Click on the link for a new page to open CBSE students can then press on the subject name for which they want to download the sample paper for Once the CBSE Term II 2022 sample paper opens, students can download it CBSE students can take a printout of the sample paper and keep it ready for further need

CBSE Term 2 New Paper Pattern

This is the first time that CBSE is conducting the board examinations in two terms. The question papers in Term I included case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type questions. CBSE Term I Exams were held for a duration of 1.5 hours and covered 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

CBSE Term II paper pattern is different from Term I. The CBSE term 2 exams question paper will have case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The Term II exams, which are likely to be held in March and April, will be conducted for a duration of two hours. The CBSE, has however, not made any official announcement regarding the schedule of the Term II exam for both Class 10 and Class 12.

CBSE class 10 and 12 Term-1 board exam results

Earlier, some media houses had reported that CBSE class 10 and 12 Term-1 board exam results would be announced on January 15. However, the results have now been delayed. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students will have to wait till next week to get the results.

