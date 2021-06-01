scorecardresearch
CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled: Check out students' reactions, memes

PM Modi said that due to the COVID situation in the country, several states have still opted for a lockdown. He also urged that students should not be forced to appear for exams

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 12 board exams this year. PM Modi, via his official Twitter handle, announced that after extensive consultations, the Centre has taken a "student-friendly" decision.

PM said that due to the COVID situation in the country, several states have still opted for a lockdown. Hence, students, teachers and parents are worried about the health of the students. Modi also urged that students should not be forced to appear for exams.

Soon after the news broke, social media started flooding with memes and reactions. Here are some of them:

PM Modi, after a meeting with the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, high-profile ministers and other top officials, decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

"It has been decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," an official statement said.

In addition to this, the officials also decided that if some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by the CBSE like last year, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

