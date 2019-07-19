CBSE Class 12th compartment results out; check your marks on cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 compartment result. Students who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check their results on the official website of CBSE -- cbse.nic.in. Alternatively, students can check results on cbseresults.nic.in. To pass Class 12th exams or CBSE compartment examination, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent aggregate. They also need to score 33% in theory, practical too. The CBSE conducted Class 12th compartment exam on July 2 this year.

How to check Class 12th compartment results online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the CBSE board- cbseresult.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card id

Step 4: Click on submit option

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download the result

This year, CBSE announced the Class 12 board results on May 2. The pass percentage in Class 12 board exam was recorded 83.4 per cent. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora were the toppers in the CBSE class 12 board exam. Both of them scored 499 marks.

