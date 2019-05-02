CBSE Class 12 Result 2019: Toppers Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora score 499 out of 500 marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class 12th Board Exam 2019 results today. According to reports as many as 13 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. Out of them, Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the exams.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora both scored 499 marks out of 500. Shukla is a student of Delhi Public School, Meerut Road and Karishma Arora is a student of SD Public School Muzaffarnagar.

The top performing region is Thiruvananthapuram with a pass percentage of 98.2%. In Chennai, the pass percentage is 92.93% and in Delhi region, the pass percentage is 91.875.

The board had conducted the Secondary Examination (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th) for the academic year 2018-2019 in February and March.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Here's how you can check your result for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2019:

Visit the official website of CBSE

Click on the link "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2019- Announced on 2nd May 2019"

Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number

Click on 'Submit'

Download the result and keep a printout for future reference

