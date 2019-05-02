CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal's son scores 96.4%; Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora bag top spots

The CBSE has announced the CBSE 12th Result 2019 on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in today. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12th board examinations with 499/500 marks each. Gaurangi Chawla from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand is at second position with a total of 498 marks. The CBSE Class 12 exam began on February 16. The results, which is usually announced by the third week of May, is being announced earlier than scheduled. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination conducted by the CBSE. As per reports, as many as 13 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12th examination conducted by CBSE.

Here's how you can check your result:

Step-1: Visit the official website of CBSE.

Visit the official website of CBSE. Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link- "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2019- Announced on 2nd May 2019".

On the homepage, click on the link- "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2019- Announced on 2nd May 2019". Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number. Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Click on 'Submit'. Step-5: CBSE class 12th results 2019 will be displayed on screen.

CBSE class 12th results 2019 will be displayed on screen. Step-6: Download the result and keep a printout for future references.

Here are all the live updates on the CBSE Class 12th results

3.38 PM: PM Modi congratulates the students for their CBSE results.

Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours. Kudos also to their parents and teachers for the valuable support. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2019

2.46 PM: CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 to be declared on May 5

CBSE will declare the CBSE Class 10th Result for the year 2019 on May 5 at its official wesbite.

2.42 PM: CBSE Class 12th Result: Over 2 lakh teachers evaluated the papers

This year, over 2 lakh teachers were enrolled in the evaluation process of the CBSE Class 12th board exams.

2.37 PM: Smriti Irani's son Zohr scores 91%

Ok saying it out loud- proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4- 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I'm just a gloating Mom - Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019

2.25 PM: CBSE Class 12th Topper 2018

Last year, Meghna Srivastava of Step by Step School, Noida emerged as the national topper securing 499 marks out of 500.

2.23 PM: CBSE Class 12th result 2019: Check the schools of toppers

Hansika Shukla: Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad

Karishma Arora: SD Public School, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh

2.17 PM: Here's an image of one of the two toppers, Hansika Shukla.

2.14 PM: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulates CBSE topper Hansika Shukla

I called and congratulated Hansika Shukla for securing 1st position in CBSE 12th board examinations throughout the country.@cbseindia29 @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewsLive @airnewsalerts - Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 2, 2019

2.11 PM: CBSE Class 12th Result 2019: Early announcement of results

This year, the results have been announced within 28 days of the last date of the examination.

2.05 PM: Delhi ranks third with 91.87% pass percentage

The pass percentage of Delhi was recorded at 91.87% making it stand at third position. A total of 94,299 students secured 90 per cent marks in Class 12 examination.

1.54 PM: CBSE 12th Result 2019: Lavanya Balakrishnan tops in specially challenged category

Lavanya Balakrishnan from Heritage school, Gurugram, has topped the CBSE class 12th exam in specially challenged category scoring a total of 489 marks.

1.52 PM: Arvind Kejriwal's son scores 96%

With God's grace and well-wishers' blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude - Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 2, 2019

1.49 PM: Topper Hansika Shukla wishes to pursue Psychology Honours

CBSE Class 12th topper Hansika Shukla said in an interview to ABP News that she wishes to pursue Psychology Honours as she is passionate about the subject.

1.43 PM: CBSE Class 12th Result 2019: Here's all you need to know:

Total number of students - 13 Lakhs

Male students - 7,48,498

Female students - 5, 38,861

Total Passing Percentage - 83.4%

Top Region - Trivandrum: 98.2%

Foreign Schools Passing Percentage - 95.43%

Male Candidates Passing Percentage - 79.4%

Female Candidates Passing Percentage - 88.70%

Transgender Candidates Passing Percentage - 83.3%

Specially Aided Candidates Passing Percentage - 90.25%

1.41 PM: CBSE Class 12th Toppers List

Hansika Shukla - 499 marks (Meerut Road, Ghaziabad) - DPS Ghaziabad Meerut Road

Karishma Arora - 499 marks (Muzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh) SD Public school Muzzafarnagar

Gaurangi Chawla - 498 marks (Rishikesh, Uttarakhand)

1.31 PM: Check the pass percentage of Delhi region

In Delhi, the pass percentage is recorded at 98.87%. Last year, however, it was 89%.

1:24 PM: CBSE Class 12th result 2019: Check the pass percentage of girls and boys

Girls: 88.7%

Boys: 79.40%

1.21 PM: CBSE 12th Result 2019: Trivandrum tops among districts with 98.2%

Trivandrum has topped among districts in the CBSE Class 12th results with a pass percentage of 98.2%.

1.18 PM: Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12th board examination, each scoring 499 marks.

CBSE: Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams scoring 499 marks each. pic.twitter.com/1H3yIF41SS - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019

1.13 PM: CBSE Class 12th results of all regions will be announced soon, suggest reports.

1.04 PM: Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

12.55 PM: The board had conducted the Secondary Examination (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th) for the academic year 2018-2019 in February and March.

12.40 PM: A total of 31,14,821 candidates had registered for the Class 10th and Class 12th examinations this year. The exams were conducted at 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres outside India.

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2019: Toppers Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora score 499 out of 500 marks