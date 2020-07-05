CBSE Results 2020 to come out on July 15: How Class 10, Class 12 students can get mark sheets, pass certificates online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results by July 15, 2020. Every year, CBSE issues mark sheets and pass certificates to Class 10 and Class 12 students a few days after the results are announced. The examination authority normally issues both hard copies as well as online copies of the documents to each student. The schools give out the hard copies of the mark sheets and the pass certificates issued by the CBSE to students. It generally, takes 10-15 days for the schools to receive the hard copies of the documents from CBSE. Students had to contact their school to know whether it has received the hard copy or not, and had to physically go to their schools to collect it. To make the process linear and easy CBSE had also started providing online copies of the mark sheet and the pass certificate for Class 10 and Class 12 on DigiLocker.

How to get the CBSE mark sheet and pass certificate for Class 10, Class 12 through DigiLocker?

To ease the process, CBSE provides pass certificate and mark sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations through DigiLocker. DigiLocker had partnered with CBSE back in 2019 to provide digital certificates to students, thus making the entire process easier for the students.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme and it aims at 'Digital Empowerment' of a citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen's digital document wallet.

Upon the release of the mark sheets and pass certificates, all the students should receive their DigiLocker username via SMS on their registered mobile number. Then they simply have to log into Digilocker using the code and download the documents.

Those students who did not receive the SMS with credentials or do not have access to the mobile number registered with CBSE, can still get the digital certificates by signing up on DigiLocker.

