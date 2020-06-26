CBSE, ICSE Class 10, Class 12 results to be declared in July

The Supreme Court accepted the revised assessment notification by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today. In its order, the top court stated, "After perusing the draft notification, we permit the CBSE to issue the notification, Class 10 and Class 12 exams of CBSE will be governed by this order."

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) told the apex court that the Class 10 and Class 12 board results can be declared by mid-July. The CBSE will evaluate the students on the basis of the exams that have already been conducted and internal assessment performance.

The top court was hearing petitions seeking relief including cancellation of CBSE board exams scheduled to be held from July 1-15 in view of the unabated increase in the coronavirus cases across the country. Similar relief was sought by the ICSE board as well.

Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the pending CBSE exams are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. An official CBSE notification as accessed by PTI read, "Results will now be declared following an alternate assessment scheme. Class 12 students will get an option to appear for exams later to improve their score. However, for students who chose to sit for exams, their marks in the exams will be treated as final score."

Bhardwaj added that Class 10 students will not get the chance to appear in improvement exams and their result as declared by the board shall be treated as final.

