'Celebrate a woman in business and you always get this comment...': Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta hits back at Twitter troll

Radhika Gupta, the CEO and MD of Edelweiss, recently drew attention to the prejudice that female entrepreneurs have had to endure, particularly in the wake of the arrest of Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO and managing director of ICICI Bank.
Gupta, who participated in a panel discussion about a women's leadership event, shared a picture from the event on Twitter on Saturday. "Who says business has to be done in black suits? Pink and yellow can do it just as well!" she tweeted.
A Twitter user responded, "Yes, we saw what happened as a result of doing so #ChandaKochhar."
Radhika Gupta responded angrily to the remark. "Celebrate a woman in business and you always get this comment," she tweeted. "Why don’t men have the privilege of such comments too? Surely women are not the only ones with a history of mistakes/scams/frauds."
Several other Twitter users backed the Edelweiss CEO.
Chanda Kochhar was detained on charges of cheating and breaking the law when she granted the Videocon group a loan of Rs. 3,250 crores in exchange for Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot investing in NuPower Renewables, a business owned by Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar.
