'Celebrate a woman in business and you always get this comment...': Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta hits back at Twitter troll

Radhika Gupta, the CEO and MD of Edelweiss, recently drew attention to the prejudice that female entrepreneurs have had to endure, particularly in the wake of the arrest of Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO and managing director of ICICI Bank.



Gupta, who participated in a panel discussion about a women's leadership event, shared a picture from the event on Twitter on Saturday. "Who says business has to be done in black suits? Pink and yellow can do it just as well!" she tweeted.

Who says business has to be done in black suits? Pink and yellow can do it just as well! pic.twitter.com/5ddmyc5CaH — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) January 7, 2023

A Twitter user responded, "Yes, we saw what happened as a result of doing so #ChandaKochhar."

Yes, we saw what happened as a result of doing so #ChandaKochhar — Karan (@_imkaran) January 7, 2023

Radhika Gupta responded angrily to the remark. "Celebrate a woman in business and you always get this comment," she tweeted. "Why don’t men have the privilege of such comments too? Surely women are not the only ones with a history of mistakes/scams/frauds."

Because it’s a an age old habit of trying to prove that women are lesser and very few men think of u as equals - irrespective of the well known history of crime perpetrated by men even against women more so than the other way around. Gives them some weird sense of shallow pride. — Dr. Radhika Tonsey (@radzzzzster) January 7, 2023

A 100 nirav modis, mallyas and pnbs… but he remembers only miss kocchar — Southindiangirl (@Nainanayak) January 8, 2023



Several other Twitter users backed the Edelweiss CEO.

Chanda Kochhar was detained on charges of cheating and breaking the law when she granted the Videocon group a loan of Rs. 3,250 crores in exchange for Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot investing in NuPower Renewables, a business owned by Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar.