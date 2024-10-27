'Chala lete ho uncle?': Specially-abled Zomato delivery agent drives scooter without hands, becomes internet's hero

A heartwarming story of resilience and determination has emerged where a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent has captured the hearts of netizens. The agent, who doesn't have both his hands, has been delivering food orders with unwavering spirit, inspiring many.

The video, posted on X by user @rose_k01, features a delivery agent skillfully riding his scooter while delivering orders with great focus and determination.

In the video, a passerby records the delivery agent and, intrigued by his unusual ride, asks, “Can you ride, uncle?” The Zomato agent smiles warmly and nods, silently confirming his skills.

Massive RESPECT for This Zomato Delivery Man 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Y0WtX88aGY — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 25, 2024

Since being shared, the video has received over 16,000 views and sparked a flood of supportive comments. Viewers praised the delivery agent's strength and determination. One user wrote, “Respect for such heroes. They inspire us not to blame our circumstances.” Another suggested, “Hats off to his courage, but he should wear a helmet for safety.” A third comment asked, “What’s your excuse?” while someone else said, “This video just made my day.”

This isn't the first time a delivery agent with a disability has impressed people online. Earlier, a photo of another Zomato agent using a motorbike-adapted wheelchair went viral. Posted by user Naraayan Kannan, the image caught a lot of attention and was even shared by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. The picture shows the delivery agent smiling proudly as he sits in his unique wheelchair, inspiring many with his creativity and determination.

The caption accompanying the photo read, “Dear @zomato & @deepigoyal, more of this, please. Despite the chaotic roads, this is a special moment. It’s as inclusive as it gets. His story is fascinating. Bravo!”