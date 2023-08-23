Chandrayaan 3: Watch live on Aaj Tak, India Today, Business Today TV; check timing here

Chandrayaan-3 landing: As the world eagerly anticipates a historic moment destined to be etched in the annals as a golden milestone for India, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that space enthusiasts globally can witness the live landing of Chandrayaan-3 today (August 23) at 6:04 pm.

In addition to ISRO's official website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel, viewers can experience the Chandrayaan-3 landing live on the Aaj Tak and India Today TV channels, as well as on Business Today TV accessible through the Business Today website and its YouTube channel. The live stream is set to commence at 5:20 pm. For the latest updates on this highly anticipated historical landing, space enthusiasts can also follow BusinessToday.in's live blog.

ISRO has extended an invitation to schools and educational institutions to partake in this event by hosting live streaming sessions of the Chandrayaan-3 landing. Schools are encouraged to disseminate information about the event among their students and faculty, thereby facilitating the organization of live streaming sessions.

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, represents a continuation of Chandrayaan-2, which faced setbacks due to a software glitch. During the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the lander Vikram lost communication with the Earth-based mission control station at an altitude of 2.1 kilometers above the Moon's surface. In the wake of this setback, all hopes now rest upon Chandrayaan-3, which, according to ISRO, is progressing seamlessly according to schedule. If it succeeds, India will be the first country to land on the Lunar South Pole, the southernmost point on the Moon.

ISRO affirmed, "The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing," via its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The mission is on schedule.

Systems are undergoing regular checks.

Smooth sailing is continuing.



The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!



The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023

On August 20, ISRO announced that the Vikram Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 had successfully executed its second and final deboosting maneuver, reducing the module's orbit to 25km x 134km following the initial deboosting on August 18.

After today's anticipated touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 is poised to remain operational for the next two weeks. The mission will encompass a series of experiments, including a spectrometer analysis of the lunar surface's mineral composition.