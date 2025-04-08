'Chaos felt normal in India': NRI’s viral video on benefits of European lifestyle vs India has netizens divided

An Indian man didn’t just move from India to Austria; he explained how he had to 'unlearn how to live.' In a now-viral Instagram video, the Vienna-based content creator, Lakshay Arora, reflected on how life in Europe has made him reevaluate what he once accepted as “normal” back home.

“Moving to Europe opened my eyes to the toxicity I had normalised in India,” he said in the caption of his video, which has drawn both support and criticism across social media.

Lakshay explained that one of the starkest contrasts was in work culture. “The lifestyle here gives importance to leisure time and reasonable working hours,” he said, comparing it to what he called “unrealistic job expectations” in India.

He also pointed to differences in infrastructure and public services. “Street harassment, noise, and air pollution were all things I grew up used to in India,” he said, adding that public transport in Europe is “clean, efficient, and always on time”—unlike the “overcrowded and chaotic” systems he experienced in India.

Safety was another key factor in his comparison. “I feel safer walking around at night in Vienna,” he noted. “Vienna likely offers a calm, balanced pace that contrasts with the fast and chaotic lifestyle found in many Indian cities.”

These are the differences he detailed:

European lifestyle:

- work-life balance with emphasis on leisure time and reasonable working hours

- efficient, clean, and punctual public transit system

- lower pollution levels and greener urban spaces

- higher sense of personal safety, even at night

- better healthcare, unemployment benefits, and social systems

- more privacy and independence in social interactions



Indian lifestyle:

- longer working hours and often unrealistic job expectations

- overcrowded and less efficient public transport in major cities

- higher air and noise pollution, especially in urban areas

- concerns around street harassment and crime in some areas

- less accessible social security and insurance benefits

- frequent intrusion into personal matters

While Lakshay’s comments resonated with many, they also triggered sharp reactions. One Instagram user wrote, “Agreed. Work-life balance is good. I’m going on vacation for 3 weeks and my supervisors told me not to even check my emails.” They added, “My city has an AQI of 20. My hometown in India has it at 357.”

Another chimed in, “The only thing that won’t beat India is healthcare. The number of doctors and nurses we have is massive. Big shout out to them legends.”

But not everyone was impressed. “Once you leave, just leave. Stop justifying. Frankly, no one here cares,” wrote one commenter. “Find your peace, but for heaven’s sake, stop ranting.”