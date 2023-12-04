Chennai weather: Heavy rain in Chennai, schools shut, employees asked to work from home as Cyclone Michaung nears Tamil Nadu

In Chennai, several places are experiencing heavy rainfall, and its intensity is further expected to intensify till December 5 due to the impact of Cyclone Michuang, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said. In addition, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in other places of Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpet, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur.

Many metro stations in Chennai experienced waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. Water up to four feet deep had gathered at St Thomas metro station, and entry to the station had been closed off. Passengers were instructed to board the metro at Alandur.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has asked people to stay indoors and not go outside unless absolutely necessary, as several roads are inundated. Chennai metro authorities were pumping out excess water in the two-wheeler parking area of the station, and despite the waterlogging, metro services began at the usual 5 am. The authorities have advised Travellers to plan their trips accordingly.

“Dear #Chennaiites, Next bands are moving into the city, sustained winds at a speed of 35 to 80km/hr. #GCC requests you to stay indoors. Please do not go out unless very essential. Many roads are inundated. Stay home and stay safe. Please reach us at 1913 for emergencies and rescue,” GCC wrote in a post on X.

Authorities have shut down educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district, Pondicherry, Karaikal and Yanam, for two days starting Monday, December 4, as Cyclone Michaung brews over the Bay of Bengal.

Tamil Nadu government declared a public holiday on Monday, and in addition, they asked private companies and offices to instruct their employees to work from home or operate only with essential staff in unavoidable circumstances, taking into account the impending cyclone.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Michaung, which was over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during the previous six hours. The cyclone is likely to intensify further and reach west-central Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon, said the India Meteorological Department.

"Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards, almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 (Tuesday) as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," said the National weather agency.

