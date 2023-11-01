Chhath Puja 2023: Indian Railways to run 283 special trains for smooth travel of passengers

In order to ease travelling requirements of passengers, Indian Railways is running 4,480 trips of 283 special trains till Chhath Puja this year. Moreover, crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches are being ensured.

"Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Danapur-Saharsa, Danapur- Bengaluru, Ambala-Saharsa, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Puri-Patna, Okha-Naharlagun, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Kochuveli-Bengaluru, Benaras- Mumbai, Howrah-Raxaul, among others," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

During 2022, Indian Railways had notified 2614 trips of 216 Puja special trains.

Additional RPF personnel deployed

The Ministry of Railways further said that additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure security of passengers.

"Officers are deployed on emergency duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staffs are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority. Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers," it said.

“May I Help You” booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with paramedical team is also available.

"A watch on any malpractice is being strictly monitored by the Security and Vigilance Department staff. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and at stations in general, have been given by Zonal Headquarters," the Ministry of Railways further stated.

