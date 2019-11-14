Children's Day 2019: From Aamir Khan to Urmila Matondkar, 10 child actors who made it big

Children's Day 2019: Be it Aamir Khan or the late Sridevi, Bollywood has a long history of spotting talents at a young stage. Some of these actors have gone on to rule the industry during the peak of their career.

On the occasion of Children's Day 2019, here's a look back at ten child actors who made it big in Bollywood.

1. Aamir Khan: The A-lister who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha has a reputation of picking some of the best scripts in making. His talent was spotted young. He played the young avatar of one of the three brothers in Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973).

2. Urmila Matondkar: The actress-turned-politician was first spotted in Shekhar Kapur's 1983 classic, Masoom. She played the role of Naseeruddin Shah's daughter, Pinky.

3. Kunal Khemu: The actor known for his comedic roles was a popular child actor in the 90s. He had appeared in a host of shows and movies. His works remain memorable in works like Sir (1993), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Raja Hindustani (1996), and Zakhm (1998).

4. Bobby Deol: Bobby Deol appeared as the young avatar of his father Dharmendra's character Dharam in Dharam Veer (1977).

5. Aftab Shivdasani: Known for his funny roles, Shivdasani was one of the kids in the Anil Kapoor blockbuster Mr India (1987). He also played Sridevi's brother in Chaalbaaz (1989).

6. Imran Khan: Imran Khan who made his debut with the hit Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) was cast in a few of his uncle, Aamir Khan's movies. He played the younger version of his uncle in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).

7. Sanjay Dutt: Dutt was seen in a brief role as a qawwali singer in father Sunil Dutt's 1971 movie, Reshma Aur Shera.

8. Kamal Haasan: One of the biggest names in the Indian film industry was first seen in Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma released in 1959. He was six.

9. Tabu: The actress known for her versatility, was first seen in 1985 release Hum Naujawan. She played Dev Anand's daughter.

10. Hrithik Roshan: The star who gave two of the biggest hits of the year with Super 30 and War was first seen in 1986. He played Rajinikanth's adopted son in Bhagwan Dada.

