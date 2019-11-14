Children's Day India: Google Doodle celebrates Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary with 'Walking Trees' sketch

Google Doodle honours the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children's Day across the country. The Google Doodle, featured today, has been made by seven-year-old Divyanshi Singhal from Gurugram. She is the winner of the 2019 Doodle for Google competition in India.

The second-grader picked the topic of protecting future generations from deforestation. Her doodle, Walking Trees, was part of the year's theme: 'When I grow up, I hope...'

The Delhi Public School Gurugram student said, "When I grow up, I hope the world's trees can walk or fly. The land could be cleared so easily without making them die. There would be so little deforestation and humans can just ask the trees and their friends to move to another place."

When asked how she came up with the idea for the Children's Day doodle, Divyanshi explained that when she visited her grandmother, she was sad to see the trees around her house being cut. "So I thought that if trees could walk or fly, we will not have to cut them," she said.

Google received more than 1.1 lakh submissions from students from classes 1 to 10 for the Children's Day doodle. Five other winners were picked as well. The website said that it was heartening to see such fresh and "creative depictions for a better world".

Children's Day earlier coincided with Universal Children's Day by United Nations, celebrated on November 20. After Pandit Nehru's death in 1964, the Parliament passed a resolution to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India.

Considered the architect of modern India, Jawaharlal Nehru was one of the most prominent leaders in the country during India's independence struggle. Born in 1889, Nehru was fondly known as Chacha Nehru. He believed that children are the future of the nation.

