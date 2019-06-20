CHSE Odisha Class 12th arts, commerce results 2019 to be out tomorrow; check your score on bseodisha.ac.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is set to declare CHSE Odisha Class 12th arts and commerce results on June 21 (Friday). The CHSE is likely to announce the Class 12 results at 3:30 pm. Students can check CHSE Odisha +2 arts and commerce result 2019 on bseodisha.ac.in and orrisaresults.nic.in. Other websites where students can check scores are:

examresults.net

odisha.indiaresults.com

results.gov.in

How to check CHSE Odisha plus two Arts and Commerce Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit Odisha's official website bseodisha.ac.in or orrisaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'BSE Odisha 12th Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout

Students can also check +2 arts, commerce result 2019 via SMS as well

Type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLL NO and send it to 56263.

Check Odisha plus 2 arts and commerce results via mobile app

Step 1: Download the Odisha Results mobile app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Scan the latest Odisha result links

Step 3: Click on one for +2 Arts, Commerce CHSE Odisha Resul 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number and then click on sublit button

Step 5: Your Odisha CHSE Result 2019 will appear on your mobile screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The CHSE plus two arts and commerce examinations were held between March 7 and March 30 this year. This year, nearly 2.35 lakh students appeared for CHSE +2 arts and as many as 27,278 appeared for the commerce exams. The Odisha Board had announced Class 12 science stream results on June 3, in which 72.33 per cent students cleared the exam.