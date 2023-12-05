‘CID’ actor Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57, co-star Dayanand Shetty confirms

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, popularly known as ‘Freddy’, who became a household name due to his appearance in the hit TV series CID, passed away today, December 5. His co-actor on the show, Dayanand Shetty, confirmed the same. The 57-year-old actor was on ventilator support and had been suffering from extensive liver damage.

According to reports, Dinesh Phadnis took his last breath at 12:08 am on December 5 in Mumbai's Tunga Hospital and was suffering from multiple organ failure. He was removed from the ventilator the previous night.

On Friday, December 5, Dinesh Phadnis was hospitalised, and Dayanand Shetty, who shared screen space with Dinesh in the popular show ‘CID’, had been sharing updates about the actor's health since then.

Dinesh Phadnis became well-known for his depiction of ‘Fredericks’ in the television series ‘CID.’ Actor Shivaji Satam played ACP Pradyuman in the show, to which he devoted over two decades. One of India's longest-running television shows, ‘CID’ debuted in 1998. Apart from his part in 'CID,' Dinesh Phadnis also had a brief appearance in the mainstream television programme with a massive following 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.'

