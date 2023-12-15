Clash of Titans: India vs Pakistan match set to light up New York's pop-up stadium in T20 World Cup opener

scorecardresearch
As the International Cricket Council (ICC) and local organising committees prepare to finalise the comprehensive schedule, India and Pakistan are among the ten teams slated to kick off their group-stage battles in the United States.

Pakistan's Babar Azam and India's Virat Kohli (Image: ICC) Pakistan's Babar Azam and India's Virat Kohli (Image: ICC)
SUMMARY
  • The substantial time difference of 10-and-a-half hours between New York and New Delhi has been acknowledged
  • Organisers have scheduled certain matches, particularly those featuring India, with morning kick-offs
  • The finals venue, although unconfirmed, is likely to be Barbados

India and Pakistan are gearing up for a monumental showdown at a pop-up stadium on the outskirts of New York. This high-stakes encounter is poised to headline the inaugural phase of next year’s T20 World Cup, eagerly anticipated by fans globally.

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) and local organising committees prepare to finalise the comprehensive schedule, India and Pakistan are among the ten teams slated to kick off their group-stage battles in the United States.

The strategic decision to hold these matches in the USA co-hosted alongside the West Indies, aims to leverage the expansive, cricket-loving expatriate communities dwelling in America.

A meticulous inspection conducted by ICC officials across the Caribbean venues over the last fortnight culminated in Guyana this week. Despite identifying areas necessitating improvement and expansion, no significant issues have been unearthed. The final venue, although unconfirmed, is likely to be Barbados, a familiar host for esteemed cricket events like the 2007 50-over World Cup and the 2010 T20 championship.

In America, the hosting nation has earmarked three key venues: Central Broward Park in Florida, Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, and Eisenhower Park on Long Island, strategically situated just 25 miles from downtown Manhattan. While the former two are dedicated cricket grounds, a temporary 34,000-seat stadium is in the works for New York, a city boasting a substantial population of 711,000 Indian residents and approximately 100,000 individuals with Pakistani heritage, according to recent census data.

Acknowledging the substantial time difference of 10-and-a-half hours between New York and New Delhi, organisers have heeded the call to accommodate the preferences of Indian audiences, scheduling certain matches, particularly those featuring India, with morning kick-offs to cater to the passionate cricket following in the subcontinent.

Published on: Dec 15, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
