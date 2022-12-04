Climate activists thrown out of Salt Bae’s London restaurant after sit-in protest

A group of eight climate activists protesting against meat-based foods targeted a posh restaurant in London owned by the Turkish butcher Nusret Gokce, also known as "Salt Bae."



Animal Rebellion, an animal and climate justice movement, was thrown out of the Nusr-Et steakhouse by the staff, according to a video that went viral on Twitter. The rights group shared it.



The protesters reportedly took over tables set aside for customers on Sunday at 6 p.m., holding "mock menus" that listed the group's primary demands as an appetiser, entrée, and dessert.



They posted the video along with the following message, "Supporters of Animal Rebellion are getting dragged out by security at Nusr-Et restaurant in London. The restaurant is famed for its steaks, which are products of environmental destruction and worker and animal exploitation. This is not a sustainable food system."



It occurs a few weeks after a related stunt at Gordon Ramsay's Chelsea three-star Michelin restaurant.



The group stated in a statement that it is urging "a plant-based food system and mass rewilding".



Ben Thomas, 20, was quoted as saying, “Restaurants like these are symbolic of a broken system.”



“Whilst two million people are relying on food banks in the UK right now, influencer chefs are selling gold-plated steaks for more than £1,000. Steaks, and other red meats, that we know carry the highest environmental impacts.”



The protesters had already left the restaurant when the Metropolitan Police arrived at the scene.



Last year, the Turkish chef, known for his extravagant method of sprinkling salt at the stake, opened the restaurant in London.