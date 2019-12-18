Coal India invites job application for over 1,300 vacancies; check out dates, age limit, other details

Coal India has invited application for the recruitment for the post of Management Trainee in different disciplines, including mining, electrical and marketing and sales on Wednesday. Candidates can apply for the post online by visiting the official website of CIL--coalindia.in.

There are as many as 1,326 tentative vacancies for post of 'Management Trainee'. The most number of vacancy are in Mining department, followed by Mechanical and Finance & Account.

Candidates must note that total 107 vacancies would be reserved for PwD candidates including 60 backlog / carry forward vacancies, according to the official notification.

Online registration of application will start from December 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. Last date for online submission of application fee is January 19, 2020 (Sunday).

CIL has also released tentative dates for Computer Based online Test (CBDT) for Management Trainee--February 27 and 28, 2020.

Vacancy details:

Mining: 288

288 Electrical: 2018

2018 Mechanical: 258

258 Civil: 68

68 Coal Preparation: 28

28 Systems: 46

46 Material Management: 28

28 Finance & accounts: 254

254 Personnel & HR: 89

89 Marketing & sales: 23

23 Comminity Development: 26

About CBDT test:

The duration of Computer Based Online Test will be for 3 hours (in one sitting) consisting of two papers of 100 marks each. Paper-I will consist of general knowledge/awareness, reasoning, numerical ability and general English and Paper-II will consist of professional knowledge (discipline related) with 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) in each paper. Each question will carry 1 mark. There will be no negative marking.

The general category candidates need to score minimum 40 marks in each paper. OBC candidates need to score minimum 35 marks and SC/ST/PwD candidate need to score minimum 30 marks in each test, in order to qualify the exam.

Candidates who will clear the CBDT test will be allowed to sit for the interview. The personal interview will be of 10 marks.

Age limit:

The upper age limit is 30 Years as on 01.04.2020 for General (UR) & EWS category candidates.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to General category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. Application fee will be paid through online mode only. There will be no other mode of payment of application fee.

