Cold wave in India: Dense fog likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab other parts of north India for 4 days

Cold wave update: Cold day and dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in several pockets of north India including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab during the next 4 days, according to a recent India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The IMD anticipates 'Cold Day to Severe Cold Day' conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan for the next two days.

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi on 07th and Cold Day conditions on 08th January. Cold Day conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Rajasthan on 07th January," the IMD said in its forecast.

The forecast said that dense to very dense fog is likely in pockets of Punjab as well as isolated parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh on December 7. Dense fog is also likely to grip isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on the same day.

Similar weather condition is likely to prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan and Odisha on January 8. Dense fog is also likely to grip parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh on January 9. The IMD also predicted dense fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and east Uttar Pradesh on January 10 and 11.

Additionally, the IMD has predicted a fresh spell of rain with potential thunderstorm or hailstorm activity over northwest and central India, particularly over Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, between January 8-10. Between January 9 and 10, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh, as predicted by the IMD.