Coldplay’s Ahmedabad show tickets go live at 12 pm today: All the details right here

Coldplay is set to light up Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, with a fourth concert added to their India stop on the Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Following three shows in Mumbai, the British rock legends will take the stage in India’s largest stadium, expected to welcome a crowd of up to 100,000 fans. Tickets for this highly anticipated event go on sale today, November 16, at 12 p.m. IST on BookMyShow.

Here’s How to Book Your Tickets:

Log in: Head to BookMyShow and log in using your phone number or email ID.

Join the Waiting Room: Enter the waiting room anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. Early entry doesn’t affect your queue position.

Queue Process: Once the sale starts at 12:00 p.m., you’ll be assigned a random position in the queue. Avoid refreshing, exiting, or using the back button to keep your place.

Book Your Tickets: When it’s your turn, you have four minutes to choose a maximum of four tickets. Seat selection is available for designated seated zones.

Confirm Purchase: Add your name and address for ticket delivery and complete payment. You’ll receive a confirmation via email and SMS, with physical tickets dispatched closer to the concert date.

Ticket prices for the Ahmedabad concert haven’t been released yet, but previous Coldplay concerts in Mumbai ranged from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000. Infinity Tickets, available in pairs, are priced around ₹2,000, with a cap of two per buyer.

While in the queue, you’ll see the number of people ahead of you and can explore the seat map. Updates on ticket availability by category will be provided. When it’s your turn, you’ll have four minutes to complete your booking, including selecting ticket categories and available seats, if applicable.



After choosing, enter your name and address for ticket delivery, make the payment, and you’ll receive a confirmation by email and SMS. Physical tickets will be sent closer to the concert date. BookMyShow cautions users to avoid refreshing or navigating away while in the queue to retain their position.

These guidelines follow the intense demand for Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts in January 2025, which led to tickets for three shows selling out within minutes and reports of ticketing issues on unofficial platforms. The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police even summoned BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani over alleged ticket black marketing. Coldplay’s upcoming concerts, including shows on January 18, 19, and 21 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, will mark the band’s first full-scale performances in India since their 2016 appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Anticipation has also driven up hotel prices in Ahmedabad, with some rates surpassing ₹50,000 per night for concert dates. Many fans recommend staying in nearby Vadodara for more affordable options.

Coldplay’s last performance in India was in 2016, marking this as a long-awaited return. Fans can look forward to a powerful live show with immersive visuals and beloved hits, closing out their India leg in one of the country’s most iconic venues.