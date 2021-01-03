'Congratulations India!' say netizens as Serum, Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccines get emergency use approval

Two leading vaccine contenders in India have been granted approval for restricted use in the country. Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine Covaxin have been approved for emergency use authorisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the scientists and innovators for the development of the vaccines said, "A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators."

The Prime Minister also added that the two vaccines which are made in India shows the eagerness of the scientific community to fulfill the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He tweeted, "It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion."

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of SII said "Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks."

K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said "Congratulations all. Vaccination will begin soon. This is a result of focused work by scientists, national laboratories, government agencies, regulators, health care workers, and most importantly, all our people who have waited patiently following all COVID appropriate behaviour."

VijayRaghavan added that full vaccination measures are in place across the country. "Everyone will get their turn. We should start by ensuring that those who look after us, health- and frontline-workers, are first safe," he added.

People certainly have a lot to say when the most awaited COVID-19 vaccines finally manifested. Check out how netizens reacted to the news of the vaccines getting approved.

