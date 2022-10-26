‘Congratulations on becoming UK PM’: Twitter wishes Ashish Nehra as Rishi Sunak takes top job

Leave it to Twitterati to give the funniest twist to the most sombre of events! Indian netizens found uncanny resemblance between newly-appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former cricketer Ashish Nehra, who retired from all forms of the game in 2017.

Some Twitter users are even congratulating Ashish Nehra, while some said that Sunak now has a difficult job of running a country as well as a cricket team.

For the uninitiated, Rishi Sunak is all the netizens are talking about since Liz Truss’ resignation as the UK Prime Minister, 45 days after she took the top job. The Conservative Party leader became the third prime minister of the country this year.

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

What an incredible journey from Indian Cricket to England Politics. Congratulations Ashish Nehra for becoming the next UK PM. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q0gf0vt1MH — D€V CG07 (@MurgaBiryanii) October 24, 2022

Yeh Ashish Nehra,UK ka PM kab ban gaya? pic.twitter.com/JTX9uyFs9R — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) October 24, 2022

Ashish Nehra was seen proofreading his letter of candidature for the Prime ministership of UK during the IPL. pic.twitter.com/VJBAJtYRJY — Rahul (@Containment_Zon) October 24, 2022

New UK PM Rishi Sunak giving MOM award to young Virat Kohli

Haters will say this is Ashish Nehra pic.twitter.com/ej2Q0ODjCo — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) October 24, 2022

Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming a UK PM. 🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/hHX54NM767 — Varun Saini (@Varun_saini18) October 26, 2022

Ashish Nehra since today's morning.. pic.twitter.com/lB1kU6WkAQ — Veesh Key 🎏 (@VeeshKey) October 25, 2022

Congratulations Ashish Nehra for being elected as the first Non-White & first Hindu to be elected as UK Prime Minister



Bring back Kohinoor now.#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/4gnonlBnTV — Shrucastic (@TheEastWind__) October 24, 2022

Ashish Nehra, the multi talented, multiple personality rockstar 😂 pic.twitter.com/2jpSdbRSxB — X Æ KA-03 (@IsAllReallyWell) October 26, 2022

Born in 1980 in England’s Southampton, Sunak has been active in politics since 2010.

Sunak, in his first address as the UK PM, said that he was not daunted by the current crisis that the country is facing. The UK is in the midst of a deep economic crisis that has only been aggravated by Liz Truss’ policies, forcing her to step down.

Sunak said that the aftermath of COVID also lingers. He said that he will not leave the next generation with a debt to settle that they were too weak to pay themselves.

Joining leaders from across the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”

