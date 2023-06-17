scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Cops on the lookout for man whose tweet linked Maha CM with Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

Feedback

Cops on the lookout for man whose tweet linked Maha CM with Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

Tweeting a photograph of Shinde and an image from the Prabhas-starrer film based on the Ramayana, a Twitter user named 'Abhay @zavvierrrrrr' said, "Didn't know Eknath Shinde was in Adipurush". The post quickly went viral.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush released in theatres on Friday, June 16 Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush released in theatres on Friday, June 16

After a post of a Twitter user comparing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with one of the characters from Prabhas-starrer Adipurush went viral on social media, the police said they are on the lookout for the person who posted it.

An official told news agency PTI that he was asked to share his contact details but the person did not do so.

Tweeting a photograph of Shinde and an image from the Prabhas-starrer film based on the Ramayana, a Twitter user named 'Abhay @zavvierrrrrr' said, "Didn't know Eknath Shinde was in Adipurush". The post quickly went viral, and many people responded and shared it with their own thoughts.

The tweet was also tagged @mieknathshinde, #Adipurush#AdipurushTickets, #AdipurushOnJune16, #AdipurushReview, #SaifAliKhan.

Meanwhile, Thane Police quickly took note of the tweet and wrote, “Please share your contact no via DM”. The police also shared a number in the comments thread.

Adipurush Film:

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush released in theatres on Friday, June 16. Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological tale based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan who play the roles of Raghava, Janaki and Lankesh, respectively, in the film. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast.

Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film, which had been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Also Read: Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer off to a record breaking start, mints nearly Rs 100 cr

Also Read: Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm weakens into 'deep depression', widespread devastation in Gujarat

Also Read: Adipurush movie review: Prabhas as Raghava is a baton rightly passed from Arun Govil, but the VFX...

Published on: Jun 17, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement