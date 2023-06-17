Cops on the lookout for man whose tweet linked Maha CM with Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

After a post of a Twitter user comparing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with one of the characters from Prabhas-starrer Adipurush went viral on social media, the police said they are on the lookout for the person who posted it.

An official told news agency PTI that he was asked to share his contact details but the person did not do so.

Tweeting a photograph of Shinde and an image from the Prabhas-starrer film based on the Ramayana, a Twitter user named 'Abhay @zavvierrrrrr' said, "Didn't know Eknath Shinde was in Adipurush". The post quickly went viral, and many people responded and shared it with their own thoughts.

The tweet was also tagged @mieknathshinde, #Adipurush#AdipurushTickets, #AdipurushOnJune16, #AdipurushReview, #SaifAliKhan.

Meanwhile, Thane Police quickly took note of the tweet and wrote, “Please share your contact no via DM”. The police also shared a number in the comments thread.

Adipurush Film:

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush released in theatres on Friday, June 16. Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological tale based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan who play the roles of Raghava, Janaki and Lankesh, respectively, in the film. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast.

Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film, which had been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

