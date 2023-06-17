Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer off to a record breaking start, might mint Rs 100 cr

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, which opened to mixed reactions from critics and fans on Friday, has managed to rake in nearly Rs 100 crore on day one of its release, according to early trends.

Now, coming to the opening day performance, Adipurush has pulled off wonders at the Indian box office as it is earning a monstrous Rs 95-98 crore nett in India (all languages) on day 1, as per early trends. According to Sacnilk.com, the Prabhas-starrer magnum opus based on epic Ramayana might earn Rs 95-98 crore in domestic circles from all the languages.

The report shares a breakup of the collection of the film. Adipurush's biggest collection is expected from the Telugu market, followed by the Hindi version. The film is expected to earn Rs 58.5 crore from the Telugu version, and Rs 35 crore from Hindi. The Tamil and Malayalam version is expected to 0.7, 0.4 crore, respectively.

On June 16, critics said the film might break records at the box office and may make an opening collection of Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore on Day 1.

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar said he expected the film to open huge - the hype around the film is combined with the fact that the film will release on more than 4,000 screens across all languages in India. "The audience has liked the new and revised trailer. It is based on our legendary epic Ramayan. It is a family outing, I am expecting a huge opening that may be ranging between Rs 45 and Rs 50 crore (or perhaps more) for all languages combined."

On Saturday, Johar revised his maths and said the movie can earn around Rs 98 crore in domestic market, while it can earn something around Rs 35 crore overseas.

Sensational Start #BoxOffice 💥💥🌈

Day 1 #Adipurush

Early Estimates... Grosses approx

Hindi ~ ₹40crs

Telugu ~ ₹50crs

Rest ~ ₹8crs

Total Domestic ~ ₹98crs

Overseas ~ ₹35crs, all langs

Global ~ ₹133crs #BOEstimates #BOTrends ... continuing the momentum is key !… pic.twitter.com/PFLDOZ708A — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 17, 2023

Film critic Ramesh Bala on Saturday tweeted that the early estimates show that the movie has earned Rs 40 crore for the Hindi version.

#Adipurush Hindi early estimates for Day 1 is a huge ₹ 40 Crs Nett.. All-India.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 17, 2023

On Friday, Bala had predicted: "The film is expected to open in the range of Rs 80-85 crores from all the languages in India. And it will earn Rs 200-250 crores in its first weekend in the domestic market, from all the languages."

Earlier on Friday, film critic Taran Adarsh said that the film can easily earn Rs 30-35 crores from the Hindi version, and it may increase, depending on the public's reception. He said: "If Adipurush manages to impress the audience, it will easily cross Rs 150-200 crores in the first three days itself.

After its advance bookings opened on June 11, the film did a business of Rs 12 crore. The national theatre chain PVR sold over one lakh tickets in the Hindi market itself. After a huge opening day, trade analysts are expecting a spectacular weekend across the country.

The film has also already seen positive response in international markets, with an advance booking collection of nearly $16,000 in Australia and New Zealand almost a week before its release.

Power performance, weak VFX

Despite powerful actors and their performances, Adipurush failed to impress in terms of VFX and dialogues. Heavily inspired from the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, Prabhas portrays the character of Raghava, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of Janaki (Sita). Saif Ali Khan is Lankesh.

Produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, Adipurush is made with an investment of over Rs 500 crore.

Hailed as one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced, the subpar CGI work and dull visual effects made the movie feel like a half-hearted attempt at bringing this epic tale to life.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Disappointing. Rating: One and a half stars. Adipurush is an Epic disappointment… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director Om Raut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a Huge Mess.”

#OneWordReview...#Adipurush: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️½#Adipurush is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director #OmRaut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a HUGE MESS. #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/zQ9qge30Kv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2023

Film critic Vishwajit Patil wrote, "#AdipurushReview: Disappointed. #Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment… BAD VFX, low on content [first half nosedives]… #Adipurush could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. #Prabhas worst performance."

#AdipurushReview : Disappointed. #Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment… BAD VFX, low on content [first half nosedives]… #Adipurush could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. #Prabhas worst performance.



Rating : ⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/013kdW9Fso — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) June 16, 2023

