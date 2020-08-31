Coronavirus: 78,512 new cases in 24 hours; India's COVID-19 tally jumps to 36 lakh, death toll reaches 64,469

India's coronavirus tally zoomed past 36 lakh to 36,21,246 on Monday as the country reported 78,512 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health data. India has the fastest-growing daily coronavirus caseload of any country in the world. It has reported over 75,000 infections for the fifth consecutive day.

Amid the rapid surge in cases, the Centre has issued guidelines for the fourth phase of unlocking, which will begin from September 1. In Unlock 4.0, the central government has eased several restrictions for the public, including resumption of metro operations in the country.

However, the government has claimed the escalation in COVID-19 cases is because of the testing. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country is conducting around one million tests every day, compared with two lakh tests a month ago. It added that a cumulative total of 4,23,07,914 samples have been tested up to August 30 with 8,46,278 samples being tested on Sunday.

Moreover, India's recovery rate graph is inclining to upward direction steadily. Until today, India's discharged or cured patients tally stands at 27,74,802. On the other hand, the deaths due to COVID-19 have climbed to 64,469.

The recovery rate has increased to 76.61 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.78 per cent. There are 7,81,975 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprises 21.60 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-