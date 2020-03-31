Coronavirus: Another doctor at Delhi mohalla clinic tests positive in Babarpur

Another doctor from a mohalla clinic in Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus. A notice outside a community clinic in Delhi's Babarpur asked patients who visited the clinic between March 12 and 20 to quarantine themselves at their homes for the next two weeks.

This is the second such incident at a Delhi mohalla clinic in one week. The clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur was closed and sanitised. The doctor's wife and daughter were also tested positive for coronavirus. Soon after the doctor was tested positive, a similar notice was put outside the Maujpur clinic asking people who came in contact with the doctor to quarantine themselves.

Satyendra Jain, Delhi Health Minister had said that a doctor at a mohalla clinic and four others were tested positive after they came in contact with a woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia. According to reports as many as 800 people were quarantined after they came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor.

So far, the number of active coronavirus cases has reached 1,117. The number of people to succumb to coronavirus has reached 32, as mentioned in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, 101 people have been cured and discharged.

