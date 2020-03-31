Alcohol non-availability kills more than coronavirus in Kerala; foreign liquor served as 'medicine'

Six people, mostly youngsters, committed suicide for non-availability of alcohol in three days, while Covid-19 could so far kill only two elderly in the state.

Kerala, a state having one among the largest expatriate population in the country and having the largest number of Covid-19 patients, fought for over two months to minimize deaths so far due to Covid-19 virus to just two. But within three days of banning the sale of liquor in the state, more than six people, mostly youngsters below 40, have committed suicide and with so many persons getting admitted in de-addiction centres, the State has directed the excise department to serve liquor to chronic alcoholics based on doctor's prescription.

According to a Government order issued yesterday by the Government to the excise commissioner, Director General of Police, Managing Director of the Kerala State Bevarages Corporation and the health department, the Beverage Corporation authorities should issue limited quantities of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) to those who are in possession of the 'passes'.

The guidelines explained in the order says those having 'alcohol withdrawal symptoms' can approach the outpatient department of any Government run hospitals, including the medical colleges. The consulting doctor can issue a prescription or 'opinion' in writing certifying that the patient is having withdrawal symptoms. Once the pass is submitted to the excise department range or circle office, along with an application in prescribed format and Government provided identity proofs, the 'pass' can be issued by the concerned authority. It is the duty of the excise office to inform the Managing Director of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation on the permit given to each and every patient and have to provide permissible levels of IMFL as per the 'Abkari Act' of Kerala. However, the order specifically says that the beverages outlets should not be run to provide liquor for those having the 'passes' and the Corporation should inform the excise department on the quantities provided everyday.

Kerala had a record Rs 14, 508 crore liquor sales in 2018-19 and the revenue of the government from state excise during the period was Rs. 2,521 crore. The state is estimated to have around 1.6 million alcoholics. Almost 45 percent of them are chronic alcoholics, say psychiatrists and social scientists.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) is opposing the move as the order is against the dignity and ethics of their profession. Alcohol is not a medicine and it cannot be prescribed to any patient, they say. The Government order says it is up to the discretion of the doctor whether to recommend the pass or not.

Though Kerala had clamped down a lockout a few days before the national lock-down to prevent the spread of Covis-19, the Government had allowed bars and beverages outlets to work until a few days ago, citing the gravity of social issues and repercussions a complete alcohol ban could kick in the State. But with Covid-19 fast spreading in some of the northern districts and people not adhering to the Government request to remain indoors, the State was forced to close all bars, liquor outlets and toddy shops. Further, after the complete ban, various police and excise teams have seized thousands of litres of illicit liquor and arrested many people for distilling the brew.

