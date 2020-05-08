Coronavirus: CBSE may conduct remaining Class 12 exams in early July

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may conduct the remaining Class 12 exams in July. HRD Minister Ramesh Kumar Pokhriyal is likely to announce the examination dates next week. The Class 12 exams are expected to be held in the first two weeks of July.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the government has decided that CBSE Class 12 board exams must finish before JEE Main is held. The entrance exams will be held over five days from July 18-23 and CBSE Class 12 exams are likely to wrap up before that.

The CBSE had said that it will conduct the exams for 29 subjects only out of the 90 that were left. Business studies, Geography, Hindi (core), Hindi (elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (old), Computer Science (new), Information Practice (old), Information Practice (new), Information Technology and Biotechnology are the exams that would be held for Class 12. When it came to Class 10 exams, only students of North East Delhi who could not appear for the examinations due to the anti-CAA riots in Delhi would be conducted. All exams that Class 12 students could not appear for because of the riots would also be held.

The education board is also planning ways to wrap up evaluation of answer scripts. Evaluation was halted in March due to the nationwide lockdown. Government is also considering delivering the answer scripts to the examiners for checking.

As for results, the daily said that the scores for the 29 Class 12 exams are likely to be announced by August end before IITs declare their merit list.

Moreover, the IIT Counselling processing depends on when CBSE manages to wrap up its exams as students need to clear JEE Advanced entrance tests as well as secure 75 per cent marks in their board exams. The JEE Advanced is scheduled for August 23.

