Coronavirus crisis: Centre extends Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for healthcare providers till September

With the coronavirus pandemic refusing to lower the upward rally, the central government has extended the Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme by three more months till September. The scheme was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March for over 22 lakh healthcare providers, including for healthcare workers, sanitation workers, paramedics, doctors and nurses who are exposing themselves to the virus.

The three-month period of the existing scheme, which was a part of the Rs 1.70 lakh Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package and was implemented by New India Assurance, will end on June 30.

All those coming in direct contact of patients or are taking care of those suffering from coronavirus infection may be at risk of being impacted by this are covered under the scheme.

Insurance scheme for health workers in government hospitals and healthcare centres operationalised with effect from March 30, 2020, an official statement said, adding the scheme has been extended up to September.

Notably, the insurance cover scheme is funded through the National Disaster Response Fund, which is operated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The scheme covers all government doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and others working in hospitals under the central and state governments. Safai karamcharis, ward-boys, nurses, ASHA workers, paramedics, technicians, doctors and specialists and other health workers are also covered under the special insurance scheme.

"Any health professional, who while treating COVID-19 patients, meet with some accident, then he/she would be compensated with an amount of Rs 50 lakh under the scheme," the FM had earlier added.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, private hospital workers treating COVID-19 patients could also be covered under the scheme. "Private persons those who are engaged by both public & private health care institutions/organisation through an agency and were deployed or drafted for care and may have come in direct contact of the COVID-19 patient (with the proof that the service of the agencies was engaged by the institution/organisation)," a health ministry FAQ suggest.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases and recoveries saw the biggest single-day increase of 15,412 and 13,925, respectively, on Sunday. The country's total COVID-19 tally has now surged to 4,10,461, including 2,27,756 recoveries and 1,69,451 active cases. India's death toll due to COVID-19 stand at 13,254. India's recovery rate continues to rise at over 55.5 per cent. There's a gap of 58,308 between the number of recoveries and active COVID-19 cases.

