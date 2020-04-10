Coronavirus: Delhi govt announces Operation SHIELD to take on COVID-19

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has announced Operation SHIELD in order to fight the spread of coronavirus. SHIELD refers to sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracing, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checks.
Operation SHIELD will be implemented on 21 containment zones in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal urged the residents of these zones to cooperate with the authorities. "I appeal to all living in the containment areas to cooperate with the Delhi govt's Operation SHIELD. These are strict measures but are necessary to protect you and others from COVID-19," he tweeted.
WHAT IS OPERATION SHIELD?
Operation SHIELD is the host of measures announced by the Delhi government to combat coronavirus. The measures are:
SEALED AREAS IN DELHI
The Delhi government also announced the sealing of multiple areas across the city. Here's a list of the coronavirus hotspots in Delhi:
So far there have been 720 cases in Delhi. Twelve people have died in the capital, while 25 have been cured or discharged, according to Health Ministry data.
