Coronavirus: Haryana reports 20 new cases in one day

Twenty fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Haryana on Monday, and 16 of them have been linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

Out of the 20 cases, nine are from Palwal, six from Nuh, four from Karnal and one from Charkhi Dadri. All fresh cases in Palwal, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri are patients who attended the Tablighi Jammat congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz,Delhi. A doctor and a nurse working at PGIMER, Chandigarh, have also been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,981 as on April 7, while the death toll is at 114, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

In the last 24 hours, 130 new active cases were reported in India and three patients succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus. On the other hand, 325 people have been either cured or discharged and one has migrated so far, the ministry stated. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 12-lakh mark, whereas the death toll rose past 70,000.

Also Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Country's active COVID-19 cases at 3,851; death toll rise to 111

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: Telangana CM KCR urges PM Modi to extend lockdown by two weeks