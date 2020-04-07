Coronavirus India Live Updates: UK PM Boris Johnson shifted to ICU; COVID-19 cases cross 12 lakh globally

India coronavirus live updates: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of London hospital after his novel coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday. He was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital on Sunday after manifesting persistent COVID-19 symptoms. The prime minister was tested positive for the respiratory infection 10 days ago. Boris Johnson's office released a statement after he was shifted to the ICU. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 12-lakh mark, whereas the death toll rose past 70,000. Talking about India, the active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,851 as on April 6, while the death toll is at 111, according the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

8.04 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news: Kota man dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A 60-year-old novel coronavirus positive man passed away at a state-run hospital in Kota, Rajasthan. The state recorded 35 new cases of the respiratory infection, an official said on Monday. (PTI inputs)

7.57 am: Coronavirus live updates: Violence against health workers not acceptable, says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that the incidents of violence against health workers are not acceptable. Speaking to India Today, WHO Executive Director, Dr. Mikey Ryan said that the "idea of violence against health workers is driven by fear and misunderstanding. It's unacceptable and we ask everyone in every community to see them as heroes and support them in every way we can." Multiple incidents of violence against health workers were reported from across India recently as they went to localities to check possible COVID-19 cases.

7.45 am: Coronavirus latest news

Uttarakhand DGP said on Monday that Jamaat attendees who are not coming forward to report themselves will be prosecuted for the murder and attempt to murder.

7.30 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Govt removes restricts on export of 12 APIs

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification on Monday that it has lifted with immediate effect, restrictions on the export of 12 active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and 12 formulations made from these APIs.

7.15 am: Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump wishes Boris Johnson well

United States President Donald Trump on Monday wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson well, saying that his country is praying for him. Boris Johnson was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of London hospital after his novel coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday. "I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We're very saddened to hear he was taken into intensive care this afternoon, a little while ago. Americans are all praying for his recovery," Donald Trump said.