Coronavirus impact: Class 12 board exams to start once situation normalises, says HRD Minister

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that Class 12 board exams will be conducted once the situation normalises.

HRD Minister Nishank added that students will get ample opportunity to appear in competition exams. States have been also directed to start the evaluation process for Class 10 board exams 2020.

HRD Minister conducted a webinar today for addressing students' queries. "Students, I will be going live soon to interact with you, answer your queries related to #COVID19's impact on your education, and much more," Pokhriyal earlier tweeted today.

During the webinar, the HRD Minister said that the online platforms like Diksha, Swayam & Swayam Prabha, e-Pathshala etc are available for students to learn from home.

He advised to use CBSE's Diksha App and also the NCERT's website to access books, other online content as well as advised students on using the ePathshala online portal.

He also mentioned that CBSE & NCERT have assured that the latest NCERT books have been sent to all states and would be available to the students soon.

HRD Minister further said that the JEE Main and NEET have also been postponed. He added that the online content for both NEET and JEE Main was available on Swayam.

The decision to conduct exams for the required subjects and reopening the schools will be based on the situation and on the task force recommendations, he said.

As per the HRD Minister, the task force will submit their report soon after considering all safety norms and other related issues before taking any decision. The ministry is ensuring that education does not get affected, he added.

Meanwhile, the HRD ministry has also directed states to start the evaluation process for the exams already conducted. All states have adopted the same process.

Further, 1st to 8th, 9th and 11th standard students have already been promoted on an internal assessment basis in all states.

Recently, HRD Minister had released a new academic calendar of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for higher education.

"The Yukti portal and NCERT alternative calendar that was launched by MHRD has been performing well," he said during the webinar.

Many students and parents have come up with suggestions of cancelling the board exams and promoting all students. Delhi Education Minister has also favoured cancelling and promoting the class 10 and 12 students in a recent meet with the Education Minister.

Home Ministry allows special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, students

Coronavirus lockdown: Petrol, diesel sales see big fall in April, LPG up

Coronavirus lockdown: Indian Railways' first train ferries stranded migrant workers from Telangana to Jharkhand