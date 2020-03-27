Coronavirus impact: Cognizant to pay 25% extra to associate-level employees in April

Cognizant Technology Solutions is going to pay its employees up to associate-level an additional 25% of their base salary in India and the Philippines in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In recognition of the extraordinary continuity-of-service efforts of our associates in India and the Philippines, and as a tangible sign of our gratitude for their perseverance, we will provide those at the associate level and below with an additional payment of 25 per cent of their base pay for the month of April," Brian Humphries, the company's CEO, in a message to the employees said.

According to Humphries, the company has moved most of its offshore teams to a work-from-home set up to ensure the health and safety of the employees.

Moving new laptops and encrypting desktops to associate homes, enabling the use of BYOD (bring your own device), providing additional bandwidth connectivity and air cards with appropriate client permissions and security protocols are some of the features in the WFH set-up.

"While working from home may amount to a significant shift in behaviour for many of you, please continue to keep up the essential work you do for our clients," he said.

"My appreciation for the heroic work of our associates extends across our company to our commercial and delivery teams and to all of our support functions including security, both physical and cyber, government affairs, HR, IT, real estate, and more," he added.

Humphries also said that Cognizant, like all global companies, is facing the effects of a public health emergency in both demand and supply in all its offices across the world.

Talking about the 21-day lockdown in India and emergency-like state in the Philippines, Humphries said, "We support these and other efforts by governments across the world to flatten the curve and contain the spread of Covid-19."

