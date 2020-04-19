Coronavirus in Delhi: Eight healthcare workers at Lady Hardinge Medical College test positive

Around eight healthcare workers from Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College's paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) tested positive for coronavirus. The hospital has reported the second-highest number of COVID-19 infected healthcare workers, Delhi State Cancer Institute being the first with 25 infected workers.

"One of the residents working in the paediatric ICU had gotten himself tested, and the report turned out to be positive. After that, surveillance teams traced the contacts of the doctors. Yesterday, two nurses tested positive and today five others have tested positive for the infection," a doctor told Hindustan Times.

With this, there are more than 60 healthcare workers in Delhi infected with the coronavirus infection.

Here's a list of healthcare workers from other hospitals in the capital city who have contracted the disease:

One doctor and two nurses from Lok Nayak hospital

Two doctors from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital

Two doctors, one with international travel history from Safdarjung hospital

Three staff members from Max hospital and Sir Ganga Ram hospital each

Two mohalla clinic doctors

A doctor couple from North Delhi. They run their own private clinic

One doctor, three nurses and a few staff workers from Kalawati Saran Children's hospital

State health authorities have not been able to trace the source of infection for several of these health workers.

Delhi has 1,893 cases of coronavirus, including 42 deaths, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's 8 AM update on Sunday.

