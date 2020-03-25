Coronavirus in Delhi: National capital records 5 new cases within 24 hours

New Delhi reported five fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the take total active cases in the city to 28, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. More than 600 people have been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, which includes 553 active cases, 42 cured and discharged patients, and 10 deaths. One of the deaths took place in Delhi.

The fresh cases have surfaced even despite three days of lockdown. "We have to take steps to ensure that we do not step out of our houses. I request you to follow the lockdown seriously," Kejriwal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day complete lockdown across the nation to enforce social distancing for breaking the chain of transmission of novel coronavirus.

This countrywide lockdown, under the Disaster Management Act, is a necessary step to control the outbreak among other things. The lockdown order states that all commercial establishments, workshops, offices, factories, and godowns will remain shut during this period apart from a few essential utilities.

CM Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in New Delhi, had declared a complete lockdown in the national capital on March 22. All public transport in the city -- autos, online-cab hailing services and private buses - have been shut. Only Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses with a maximum capacity od 25 per cent passengers have been allowed to operate.

Kejriwal, on yesterday evening, said, no new patient had been registered "in the last 40 hours". Health experts have also warned of an explosion in the pandemic disease if harsh steps are not taken in due time.

Meanwhile, the Health & Family Welfare Department of Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) had also issued an order which said people violating the prescribed norms shall face punishment. The health department's order reads, "Any person found violating this shall be prosecuted and punished with imprisonment or fine or both under the sections of the IPC as per the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897".

Flagging the violations, the Modi government had asked states to ensure compliance, through tough actions if needed.

