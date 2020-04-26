Goa coronavirus cases: All 7 COVID-19 cases recovered; here's how a novel treatment worked

With all seven coronavirus cases treated successfully, Goa has set an example for the other states to follow in dealing with the pandemic. What actually separates Goa from other states is a touch of human proximity in medical treatment. Dr Edwin Gomes, the lead doctor of the team handling the coronavirus patients, placed equal weight on the need to treat people with human proximity, according to a report by The Indian Express. The medical team ensured that it practiced a strategy of constantly reassuring the patients that they would be soon cured. The medical team visited patients thrice a day and asked questions around their families, homes and other things, the report added.

Even though such discussions are being conducted by doctors in other countries as well, they are from behind the glass wall. Dr Gomes believed that the healthcare system should study the impact of personal engagement and proximity on an infected person. Loneliness could have a negative impact on health, The Indian Express also quoted Dr Gomes as saying. The patients were also asked to video call their families and friends. All seven coronavirus patients in Goa had been discharged on April 19.

"We are proud to announce that all the patients that were reported positive in the state of Goa have recovered from the Covid-19. The active number of cases in Goa now stands at zero," state health minister Vishwajit Rane had tweeted last week.

"While we currently do not have any active case in the state, it is our responsibility to keep in mind the importance of lockdown, maintain social distance, increase the scope of testing and adhere to norms and guidelines issued by both Central and state government," he had also said.

