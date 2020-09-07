Coronavirus in India: First case of reinfection reported in Bengaluru

A 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru has been infected with coronavirus for the second time. Doctors at Fortis Hospital in Bannerghatta Road confirmed that the woman recovered from COVID-19 in July, and called it "the first case of COVID-19 reinfection" in Bengaluru.

According to a report by India Today, the woman had no comorbidities when she was tested positive for coronavirus in July. Earlier, she just had symptoms like cough and fever. The doctors said the patient had "recovered well" and was "discharged successfully" after testing negative for the viral infection.

Dr Pratik Patil, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital added, "A repeat test was conducted on her, which turned out to be negative, post which she was discharged on July 24. However, nearly after a month, in the last week of August, she developed mild symptoms again and has tested positive again".

Patil said both the times the woman had no severe symptoms.

According to the doctor, "Usually, in case of infection, the COVID Immunoglobulin G antibody is tested positive after two to three weeks of infection. However, in this patient, the antibody has tested negative, which means she did not develop immunity after infection. Another possibility is that the IgG antibodies disappeared in nearly one month, leaving her susceptible for reinfection".

In reinfection cases, a patient does not develop antibodies, or if they do, it may be for a short period, exposing the individual to infection again.

Meanwhile, Karnataka registered 9,319 fresh COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths on Sunday. The state's caseload has surged to 3.98 lakh.

In India, coronavirus cases crossed 41 lakh-mark until Sunday and the death toll climbed to 70,626. There are 8,62,320 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 20.96 per cent of the total caseload as of Sunday.

With this India has become the second most coronavirus-hit country in the world followed by the US.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 launch may take place in early 2021; mission will not have orbiter: Jitendra Singh

Also read: SBI moots VRS scheme to optimise costs, 30,000 employees eligible