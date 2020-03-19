Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai's 'dabbawalas' suspend services till March 31

The "dabbawalas" in Mumbai have decided to suspend tiffin delivery services in the city till March 31. This is due to the spike in numbers of positive cases for coronavirus in Maharashtra.

Subash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawalas Association said that services will remain suspended from Friday, March 20.

Talekar said the decision was taken in response to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays appeal to not crowd the Mumbai locals.

The dabbawalas are Mumbai's lifeline, and feed almost 200,000 Mumbaikars with home-cooked food. The disruption in services is likely to keep thousands of inconveniences.

On Thursday, two new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Mumbai. With this, the COVID-19 cases have surged to 47 in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray urged the residents to avoid non-essential travels across the state . He also warned of suspension of Mumbai's local train services if people did not avoid unnecessary travel. The Maharashtra government has also asked state government offices to work at 50 per cent attendance.

Meanwhile in India, the COVID-19 positive cases have climbed to 180 till today. Out of the total 180, 11 new cases emerged from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

