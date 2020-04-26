Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Total lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, 3 more cities from today

Tamil Nadu has imposed an 'intense' lockdown in five cities from April 26 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The five cities which will witness an intense lockdown are Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tirupur. The first will observe the intense lockdown till April 29, while Salem and Tirupur will remain under strict restrictions until April 28.

"There will be a total lockdown for four days in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madhurai from April 26 to April 29 from 6 am to 9 pm. In Salem and Tirupur total lockdown will be in effect from 6 am on April 26 to 9 pm on April 28," said Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

These five cities of Tamil Nadu have registered nearly 46 per cent of coronavirus cases alone in the state. In fact, the centre listed Chennai as a serious emerging hotspot, along with Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad on Friday.

In this total lockdown, people will not be allowed to step out of their homes even to buy groceries. However, online food delivery will be allowed.

All central government offices will remain functional with 33 per cent employee strength in these five cities. Additionally, banks, ATMs, pharmacies will also function in a normal manner.

On Saturday, thousands of people resorted to panic buying by swarming markets in these cities including to buy vegetables and essential commodities in view of the four-day total curfew.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 1,821positive coronavirus cases and 960 patients have been cured or discharged, while 23 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

